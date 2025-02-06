UMBC hosts DeChent and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-14, 2-7 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (10-10, 3-5 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on UMBC after Eva DeChent scored 29 points in New Hampshire’s 65-54 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers are 5-5 on their home court. UMBC is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-7 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

UMBC’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMBC gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Walker is averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

DeChent is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 8.2 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.