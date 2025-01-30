UMBC hosts Bryant following Pinzon’s 30-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (12-9, 6-0 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-10, 3-3 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits UMBC after Rafael Pinzon scored 30 points in Bryant’s 83-69 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers are 6-5 on their home court. UMBC ranks fourth in the America East with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Banks averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in conference games. Bryant averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

UMBC scores 82.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 76.0 Bryant allows. Bryant scores 6.7 more points per game (83.2) than UMBC gives up (76.5).

The Retrievers and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Banks is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor Withers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.