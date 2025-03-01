UMBC hosts Bogues and Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (18-11, 11-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-17, 5-10 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits UMBC after Shamir Bogues scored 22 points in Vermont’s 71-61 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers have gone 8-8 in home games. UMBC ranks third in the America East with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Josh Odunowo averaging 9.1.

The Catamounts are 11-3 in conference play. Vermont scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

UMBC scores 80.5 points, 16.6 more per game than the 63.9 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 66.7 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 78.6 UMBC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging 7.8 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Bogues is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.