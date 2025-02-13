UMBC hosts Binghamton on 4-game home skid

Binghamton Bearcats (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-14, 3-7 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC is looking to stop its four-game home skid with a win against Binghamton.

The Retrievers have gone 6-7 in home games. UMBC is seventh in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Odunowo averaging 2.2.

The Bearcats have gone 4-6 against America East opponents. Binghamton gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

UMBC averages 80.3 points, 9.0 more per game than the 71.3 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMBC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Bryce Johnson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.6 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

