UMBC faces Vermont following Johnson’s 23-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (10-10, 2-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-9, 4-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits Vermont after Bryce Johnson scored 23 points in UMBC’s 92-87 overtime victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Catamounts have gone 7-1 in home games. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Barnett averaging 1.4.

The Retrievers are 2-3 in conference games. UMBC is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vermont averages 65.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.2 UMBC allows. UMBC has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.6 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.