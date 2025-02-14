UMBC faces Bryant after Lewis’ 20-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (13-12, 6-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (12-11, 5-6 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays Bryant after Jordon Lewis scored 20 points in UMBC’s 58-48 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers are 7-5 on their home court. UMBC ranks eighth in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Williams averaging 1.7.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in America East play. Bryant allows 59.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

UMBC’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Talia Davis is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11 points. Brielle Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 53.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 53.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

