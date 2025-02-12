UMBC faces Binghamton, aims to break home losing streak

Binghamton Bearcats (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-14, 3-7 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC is looking to end its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Binghamton.

The Retrievers have gone 6-7 at home. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Odunowo averaging 2.2.

The Bearcats are 4-6 in conference games. Binghamton is third in the America East giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UMBC averages 80.3 points, 9.0 more per game than the 71.3 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Retrievers. Bryce Johnson is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.