UMBC faces Albany (NY) after Banks’ 35-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (14-14, 6-7 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-16, 5-9 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Albany (NY) after Marcus Banks scored 35 points in UMBC’s 95-91 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers have gone 8-7 in home games. UMBC is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Great Danes are 6-7 in conference play. Albany (NY) has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

UMBC is shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 48.4% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY)’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than UMBC has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Retrievers. Banks is averaging 19.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Justin Neely is averaging 11.7 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.