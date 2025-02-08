UMass plays La Salle for conference showdown

UMass Minutemen (10-13, 5-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-11, 4-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays La Salle in A-10 action Sunday.

The Explorers are 9-2 in home games. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 scoring 74.6 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Minutemen are 5-5 in A-10 play. UMass has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

La Salle’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game La Salle allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rivera is averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.