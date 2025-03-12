UMass plays in A-10 Tournament against the La Salle

La Salle Explorers (13-18, 5-14 A-10) vs. UMass Minutemen (12-19, 7-11 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and La Salle square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Minutemen’s record in A-10 play is 7-11, and their record is 5-8 against non-conference opponents. UMass is 4-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Explorers’ record in A-10 action is 5-14. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahlil White averaging 4.5.

UMass averages 73.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 74.8 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UMass won the last matchup 78-55 on Feb. 9. Rahsool Diggins scored 34 to help lead UMass to the victory, and Corey McKeithan scored 17 points for La Salle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 16.9 points. Daniel Hankins-Sanford is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

McKeithan is averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.