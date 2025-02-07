UMass plays Davidson following McKayle’s 21-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-11, 7-4 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (13-10, 8-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Davidson after Yahmani McKayle scored 21 points in UMass’ 81-54 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Minutewomen are 7-5 on their home court. UMass is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in A-10 play. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 giving up 60.3 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

UMass scores 63.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 60.3 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 6.5 more points per game (64.9) than UMass gives up (58.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen. McKayle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kyra Bruyndoncx is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.