UMass Minutewomen face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 3-game win streak

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-17, 1-10 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (12-10, 7-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Saint Bonaventure.

The Minutewomen are 6-5 in home games. UMass has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 1-10 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UMass averages 63.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 70.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UMass gives up.

The Minutewomen and Bonnies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Palmieri averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zoe Shaw is averaging 11 points for the Bonnies. Dani Haskell is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.