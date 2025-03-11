UMass Minutemen square off against the La Salle Explorers in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (13-18, 5-14 A-10) vs. UMass Minutemen (12-19, 7-11 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays in the A-10 Tournament against La Salle.

The Minutemen are 7-11 against A-10 opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. UMass leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Daniel Hankins-Sanford leads the Minutemen with 7.5 rebounds.

The Explorers are 5-14 against A-10 teams. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Jahlil White averaging 6.2.

UMass is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Minutemen won 78-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Rahsool Diggins led the Minutemen with 34 points, and Corey McKeithan led the Explorers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Minutemen. Hankins-Sanford is averaging 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

McKeithan is averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

