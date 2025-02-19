UMass Lowell visits Walker and UMBC

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-21, 1-11 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-11, 6-6 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces UMass Lowell after Jaden Walker scored 21 points in UMBC’s 75-67 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers have gone 8-5 in home games. UMBC is third in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.8 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The River Hawks are 1-11 against conference opponents. UMass Lowell is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UMBC is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 41.2% UMass Lowell allows to opponents. UMass Lowell averages 47.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 56.8 UMBC gives up to opponents.

The Retrievers and River Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordon Lewis is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Talia Davis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Kameric averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 3.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Abbey Lindsey is shooting 33.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 55.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 48.6 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

