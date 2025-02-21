UMass-Lowell visits Vermont following Brooks’ 30-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-11, 5-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-11, 9-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Vermont after Max Brooks scored 30 points in UMass-Lowell’s 98-79 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts have gone 10-2 at home. Vermont averages 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The River Hawks are 5-7 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks fourth in the America East scoring 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Brooks averaging 9.6.

Vermont is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is averaging 15.7 points for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Quinton Mincey is averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Brooks is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.