UMass-Lowell visits UMBC following Banks’ 30-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-8, 3-4 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-11, 3-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts UMass-Lowell after Marcus Banks scored 30 points in UMBC’s 92-86 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers are 6-6 on their home court. UMBC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks are 3-4 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UMBC scores 82.4 points, 8.4 more per game than the 74.0 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Odunowo is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Retrievers. Bryce Johnson is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Quinton Mincey is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.