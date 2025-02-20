UMass Lowell visits UMBC after Walker’s 21-point game

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-21, 1-11 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-11, 6-6 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts UMass Lowell after Jaden Walker scored 21 points in UMBC’s 75-67 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers have gone 8-5 in home games. UMBC is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 1-11 in America East play. UMass Lowell gives up 62.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.8 points per game.

UMBC averages 57.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 62.5 UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UMBC allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordon Lewis is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Talia Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abbey Lindsey is scoring 10.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the River Hawks. Rayne Durant is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 55.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 48.6 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.