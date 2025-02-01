UMass-Lowell visits UMBC after Banks’ 30-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-8, 3-4 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-11, 3-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts UMass-Lowell after Marcus Banks scored 30 points in UMBC’s 92-86 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers are 6-6 in home games. UMBC scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The River Hawks have gone 3-4 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 8.2.

UMBC makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UMass-Lowell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UMBC gives up.

The Retrievers and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 15.1 points. Bryce Johnson is shooting 56.8% and averaging 22.0 points over the past 10 games.

Martin Somerville is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 13.7 points. Brooks is shooting 67.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.