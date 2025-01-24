UMass Lowell visits New Hampshire on 3-game road skid

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-16, 0-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-12, 2-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the River Hawks take on New Hampshire.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. New Hampshire has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The River Hawks are 0-6 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell ranks ninth in the America East shooting 23.4% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire averages 53.7 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 63.9 UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has given up to its opponents (41.0%).

The Wildcats and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Belen Morales Lopez is averaging 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Abbey Lindsey is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.9 points for the River Hawks. Amina Kameric is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 50.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.