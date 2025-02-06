UMass-Lowell takes on Binghamton after Mincey’s 26-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-8, 4-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-12, 3-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Binghamton after Quinton Mincey scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 83-67 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats are 6-2 on their home court. Binghamton is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The River Hawks have gone 4-4 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

Binghamton makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UMass-Lowell averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Binghamton gives up.

The Bearcats and River Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Callahan-Gold is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.9 points. Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Mincey is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

