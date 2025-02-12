UMass Lowell takes on Albany on 3-game losing streak

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-19, 1-9 America East) at Albany Great Danes (19-5, 9-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell heads into the matchup against Albany as losers of three straight games.

The Great Danes have gone 11-0 in home games. Albany is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The River Hawks are 1-9 in America East play.

Albany averages 64.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 62.6 UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Albany has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Great Danes and River Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Kameric averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 3.5 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Abbey Lindsey is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 60.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 46.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.