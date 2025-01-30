UMass Lowell plays NJIT on 5-game home skid

NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-16, 1-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays NJIT looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The River Hawks are 1-7 on their home court. UMass Lowell has a 2-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 3-4 in conference matchups. NJIT is sixth in the America East with 12.0 assists per game led by Alejandra Zuniga averaging 3.4.

UMass Lowell scores 47.8 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 66.4 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UMass Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Sydney Watkins is averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zuniga is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 46.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.