UMass-Lowell hosts Short and UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (12-15, 4-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-11, 4-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -6.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces UMass-Lowell after Marlon Short scored 23 points in UMBC’s 81-79 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The River Hawks are 12-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 1.9.

The Retrievers are 4-8 against America East opponents. UMBC scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

UMass-Lowell scores 80.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 77.4 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Mincey is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.