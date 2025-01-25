UMass-Lowell hosts McComb and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-17, 2-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-7, 2-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces UMass-Lowell after Anthony McComb III scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 95-76 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The River Hawks have gone 11-2 at home. UMass-Lowell averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-4 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMass-Lowell scores 81.5 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 76.7 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 13.5 points. Max Brooks is averaging 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Sami Pissis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. McComb is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.