UMass-Lowell hosts Maine after Lopez’s 24-point game

Maine Black Bears (12-8, 4-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-6, 2-2 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces UMass-Lowell after AJ Lopez scored 24 points in Maine’s 87-62 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The River Hawks have gone 11-1 at home. UMass-Lowell ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Black Bears have gone 4-1 against America East opponents. Maine averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Maine averages 72.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 72.6 UMass-Lowell allows.

The River Hawks and Black Bears face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lopez is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Black Bears. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.