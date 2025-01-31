UMass Lowell faces UMBC on home slide

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 2-5 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-17, 1-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell takes on UMBC looking to end its six-game home skid.

The River Hawks have gone 1-8 in home games. UMass Lowell ranks eighth in the America East with 10.2 assists per game led by Sydney Watkins averaging 3.1.

The Retrievers are 2-5 against America East opponents. UMBC allows 58.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

UMass Lowell’s average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 57.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 62.9 UMass Lowell gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is averaging 10.9 points for the River Hawks. Rayne Durant is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jaden Walker is averaging 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 45.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

