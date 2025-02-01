UMass Lowell faces UMBC on 6-game home skid

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 2-5 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-17, 1-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell takes on UMBC looking to end its six-game home slide.

The River Hawks have gone 1-8 at home. UMass Lowell is sixth in the America East with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 1.8.

The Retrievers are 2-5 against America East opponents. UMBC is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

UMass Lowell is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 38.9% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 57.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 62.9 UMass Lowell allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the River Hawks. Amina Kameric is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is averaging 10.9 points for the Retrievers. Jaden Walker is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 45.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.