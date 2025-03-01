UMass hosts Rhode Island on 3-game home slide

Rhode Island Rams (17-10, 6-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-17, 6-9 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to end its three-game home skid with a win over Rhode Island.

The Minutemen are 7-7 on their home court. UMass gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Rams are 6-9 against conference opponents. Rhode Island has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMass averages 73.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.7 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Curry is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.5 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. David Green is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.