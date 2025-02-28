UMass hosts Rhode Island on 3-game home skid

Rhode Island Rams (17-10, 6-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-17, 6-9 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Rhode Island looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Minutemen have gone 7-7 at home. UMass has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rams have gone 6-9 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass averages 73.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.7 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 18.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.5 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. David Green is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.