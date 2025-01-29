UMass and George Washington square off for conference matchup

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-11, 1-7 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (10-10, 5-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes UMass and George Washington face off on Wednesday.

The Minutewomen are 5-5 in home games. UMass averages 62.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 1-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 6.3.

UMass averages 62.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 63.9 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMass gives up.

The Minutewomen and Revolutionaries meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.2 points for the Revolutionaries. Makayla Andrews is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.