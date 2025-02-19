UL Monroe visits Texas State following Pope’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-20, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts UL Monroe after Tylan Pope scored 20 points in Texas State’s 70-65 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Bobcats have gone 7-3 at home. Texas State has a 7-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Warhawks are 3-11 against conference opponents. UL Monroe is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas State is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Texas State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Josh O’Garro is averaging 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

