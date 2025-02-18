UL Monroe visits Pope and Texas State

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-20, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays UL Monroe after Tylan Pope scored 20 points in Texas State’s 70-65 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Bobcats have gone 7-3 in home games. Texas State leads the Sun Belt averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Pope leads the Bobcats scoring 9.8.

The Warhawks are 3-11 against conference opponents. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 2.2.

Texas State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bobcats. Josh O’Garro is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.