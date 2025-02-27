UL Monroe visits Kozlova and JMU

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (26-4, 17-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts UL Monroe after Kseniia Kozlova scored 22 points in JMU’s 80-74 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 13-1 in home games. JMU is fifth in college basketball with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 6.5.

The Warhawks are 7-10 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

JMU averages 72.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 69.4 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Warhawks face off Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. Kozlova is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.