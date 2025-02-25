UL Monroe visits Hayes and Marshall

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-18, 5-11 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays UL Monroe after Aislynn Hayes scored 26 points in Marshall’s 70-59 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-8 at home. Marshall is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 7-9 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 5.3.

Marshall is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 42.8% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Marshall has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Thundering Herd and Warhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 17.1 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.