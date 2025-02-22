UL Monroe visits Arkansas State, aims to end road losing streak

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-21, 3-12 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -20.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits the road against Arkansas State looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Red Wolves have gone 12-2 in home games. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Warhawks are 3-12 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas State averages 78.1 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.9 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.