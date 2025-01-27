UL Monroe plays South Alabama on 5-game home skid

South Alabama Jaguars (14-6, 6-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-17, 0-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on South Alabama looking to stop its five-game home losing streak.

The Warhawks have gone 3-8 at home. UL Monroe gives up 73.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 6-2 in conference matchups. South Alabama averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

UL Monroe makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). South Alabama has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

Myles Corey is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Jaguars. Judah Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 0-10, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

