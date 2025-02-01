UL Monroe hosts Texas State after Johnson’s 28-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (9-11, 3-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Texas State after Jakayla Johnson scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 78-70 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Warhawks have gone 5-4 in home games. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 3.1.

The Bobcats have gone 3-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UL Monroe averages 68.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 66.3 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 62.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.2 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The Warhawks and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 15 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Foster is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Destiny Terrell is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.