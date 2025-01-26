UL Monroe hosts South Alabama, looks to end home losing streak

South Alabama Jaguars (14-6, 6-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-17, 0-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on South Alabama looking to break its five-game home losing streak.

The Warhawks are 3-8 in home games. UL Monroe has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars have gone 6-2 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is the leader in the Sun Belt scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

UL Monroe’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.1 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Myles Corey is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Jaguars. Judah Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 0-10, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.