UL Monroe hosts James Madison after Willis’ 21-point outing

James Madison Dukes (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22, 3-13 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces James Madison after Makai Willis scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 95-70 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks are 5-9 in home games. UL Monroe ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Willis averaging 2.2.

The Dukes are 12-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

UL Monroe is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 73.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 74.7 UL Monroe gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13.2 points. Mark Freeman is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

