UL Monroe hosts Huntley and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-16, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits UL Monroe after CJ Huntley scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 65-55 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks have gone 3-7 in home games. UL Monroe is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

