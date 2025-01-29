UL Monroe faces South Alabama after Young’s 27-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-17, 1-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-7, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on South Alabama after Coltie Young scored 27 points in UL Monroe’s 77-66 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Jaguars are 10-3 on their home court. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt with 15.8 assists per game led by Myles Corey averaging 4.3.

The Warhawks have gone 1-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 6.5.

South Alabama scores 72.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 72.8 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Willis is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Warhawks. Young is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.