UIC visits Northern Iowa following Anderson’s 21-point showing

UIC Flames (17-12, 9-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (19-10, 13-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays UIC after Tytan Anderson scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 64-58 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 13-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Flames are 9-9 in MVC play. UIC ranks second in the MVC with 16.1 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 3.4.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Mason is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.