UIC visits Evansville after Runner’s 20-point showing

UIC Flames (6-11, 3-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts UIC after Camryn Runner scored 20 points in Evansville’s 104-66 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-2 at home. Evansville averages 19.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flames are 3-5 in MVC play. UIC is seventh in the MVC scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Evansville averages 64.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 66.5 UIC allows. UIC averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is shooting 36.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Purple Aces. Avery Kelley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sandra Frau-Garcia is averaging 3.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Flames. Makiyah Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.