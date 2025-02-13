UIC visits Earnest and Valparaiso

UIC Flames (9-12, 6-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-15, 4-8 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts UIC after Leah Earnest scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 77-57 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 4-5 in home games. Valparaiso averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flames have gone 6-6 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Valparaiso averages 62.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 64.8 UIC gives up. UIC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kristian Young is averaging 2.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.