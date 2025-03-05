UIC plays in MVC Tournament against the Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (13-18, 6-14 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (18-13, 10-10 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC and Valparaiso play in the MVC Tournament.

The Flames have gone 10-10 against MVC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. UIC is third in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 5.3.

The Beacons are 6-14 in MVC play. Valparaiso is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UIC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12 points for the Flames. Tyem Freeman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 21.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.