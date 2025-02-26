UIC plays Illinois State on 3-game win streak

UIC Flames (12-13, 9-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (17-10, 11-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Flames take on Illinois State.

The Redbirds are 9-3 in home games. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Flames are 9-7 in MVC play. UIC is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Illinois State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). UIC averages 67.4 points per game, equal to what Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Makiyah Williams is averaging 10.9 points for the Flames. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.