UIC hosts Schwieger and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (13-17, 6-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (17-13, 9-10 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits UIC after Cooper Schwieger scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 76-65 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Flames have gone 9-5 in home games. UIC is fourth in the MVC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Beacons are 6-13 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Schwieger averaging 7.3.

UIC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 75.7 points per game, 1.6 more than the 74.1 UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Tyem Freeman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Schwieger is averaging 15 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.