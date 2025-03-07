UIC hosts Drake following Dinnebier’s 30-point game

Drake Bulldogs (20-10, 14-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (13-15, 10-9 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays UIC after Katie Dinnebier scored 30 points in Drake’s 66-65 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames are 9-5 in home games. UIC is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 14-5 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks eighth in the MVC allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

UIC scores 67.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 69.8 Drake gives up. Drake averages 14.8 more points per game (78.3) than UIC gives up (63.5).

The Flames and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystyna Ellew is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 8.9 points. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Courtney Becker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.