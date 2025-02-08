UIC hosts Cheesman and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (15-7, 10-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 6-5 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays UIC after Kendal Cheesman scored 21 points in Belmont’s 69-41 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 6-4 in home games. UIC ranks fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 10-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

UIC makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Belmont averages 5.8 more points per game (70.6) than UIC gives up to opponents (64.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Flames. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.