UIC faces Missouri State, seeks to end 4-game slide

Missouri State Bears (9-17, 2-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-11, 7-8 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC will try to break its four-game slide when the Flames play Missouri State.

The Flames are 7-5 in home games. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Bears are 2-13 in conference play. Missouri State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UIC averages 79.5 points, 8.1 more per game than the 71.4 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 69.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 UIC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasa Ciani is averaging 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Flames. Filip Skobalj is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dez White is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bears. Zaxton King is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

